Half price offer at Bear Grylls Adventure for January

The attraction is offering 50 per cent off at iFLY at NEC Birmingham.

Guests can experience the thrill of a 12,000ft freefall skydive at the attraction’s immersive indoor skydive experience for £32.50 per person throughout the whole of January.

Suitable for adventurers aged eight and over, iFLY gives you the opportunity to learn all the skydiving positions and signals in a personalised training session with the help of highly trained parachute experts, before stepping into the tunnel and feeling intense wind speeds equivalent to the free fall time of more than three skydives.

Ideal for skydiving regulars and novices alike, iFLY is the perfect opportunity for thrill seekers to get a taste of a real skydive and master the skills of a free fall without the plane, parachute or jump.

Included in the discounted ticket is unlimited access to the attraction’s Royal Marines-inspired assault course where guests have the chance to step forward and attempt to beat Bear Grylls’ completion time of one minute and three seconds.

Complete with cargo nets, monkey bars and balance beams, visitors will be given the chance to join the leader board and see themselves in action with access to free digital photos at the end of the assault course.