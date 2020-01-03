Menu

Festive lights come down this weekend in Shrewsbury

By Lucy Todman | Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury's Christmas lights will be coming down this weekend.

Shrewsbury Christmas Lights. San Edwards from the town with Betty Edwards 4

Workers from Shrewsbury Town Council will be working through the night on Sunday, after the lights are switched off, to remove the lights from the town centre.

Thousands of bulbs have illuminated the town and the massive Shrewdolf reindeer has stood guard outside the Darwin Shopping Centre.

A council spokeswoman said: "The last night of the lights will be on Sunday (5) and then they will be switched off, brought down and packed away for another year

Lucy Todman

By Lucy Todman
Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star and Shrewsbury Chronicle based in Shrewsbury.

