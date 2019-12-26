Way to go! Shropshire walker trekking 120 miles for £250,000 project

Grant Wilson, manager of the Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre, is putting his trainers back on in support of the Outstanding Natural Development Project.

The centre needs to raise £250,000 through fundraising, donations and grants to see a major investment in its meadows and the building itself, to improve its educational offering and encourage more people to visit.

"I am going to complete the 120-mile southern loop of the Shropshire Way, non-stop solo in under 40 hours," Grant said.

"When the Shropshire Way Association told me about their exciting plans for the brand new route, I saw a brilliant opportunity to call upon all my years of experience in completing ultra-distance challenges to try to support a cause very close to my heart, the Outstanding Natural Development Project at the Centre.

"We are trying to raise match funding whilst exploring funding options to create a wetland area and bird-hide in the Onny Meadows which will support a huge range of wildlife and allow local schoolchildren, visitors and conservationists to observe and learn about wetlands and the birds, plants and insects that make their homes there.

Promote

"We also want to add an Iron Age Hill Fort to the meadows, a regenerative growing project and a brand new café.

"By completing this challenge, I aim to promote the new Shropshire Way route and raise funds for the project through sponsorship and donations from members of the public who want to support me."

Advertising

The 120 miles of the southern loop of Shropshire's own long-distance footpath, the Shropshire Way, has recently been way marked with a new distinctive orange way mark featuring the familiar black buzzard, by a partnership of walking groups across the county with Shropshire Council’s Outdoor Recreation Team.

Amanda from the Shropshire Way Association added: "Trustees of the Shropshire Way Association feel that there is no better way to showcase the beauty of the Shropshire Way in the south of the county than Grant’s inspirational challenge to run the entire southern route in one go. We would encourage everyone to come out and support Grant during his ultra run, to cheer him on, offer him sustenance and take photographs. It is going to be a wonderful journey."

You can sponsor Grant at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/grantsshropshirewaynonstop120milechallenge