How Canadian student Amber learned to be a ‘Shropshire Lass’

Being prepared to jump into the fancy dress shoes of whatever role necessary is a must when living half way across the world, and Amber Ridgway has certainly filled those boots during her stay in Bridgnorth.

The 22-year-old Canadian is studying a business degree at the University of Victoria on Vancouver Island and has spent the last three months in Shropshire on an international work term.

Despite short trips visiting family in Bridgnorth before her most recent visit, she said her extended stay has provided a "culture shock" that's brought up awkward topics of conversation on more than one occasion.

Amber and John

"I've unintentionally left a few customers speechless," she said.

"Back home we call trousers pants, so as you can imagine I've got myself in trouble for a mix up there a couple of times.

"Then there is the obvious soccer to football translation which I know can be a touchy subject."

While working at her uncle's Old Mill Antiques Centre five days a week and The Stable Bar each Friday and Saturday night, Amber said she has learned part of what it means to be a true 'Shropshire Lass'.

"I feel like I can finally pour a pint of ale," she added.

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 22/10/2019 - The Old Mill Antiques Centre in Bridgnorth prepares for Halloween. (I tried as best I could to get the scary facial reaction, but she struggles massively). In PictureL Amber Ridgway-Herrera serving blood and guts..

"In Canada a bar might have one ale beer, but it wouldn't be from a hand pump or anything like that so, it took me a while to learn.

"In my first week the bar hosted someone's 21st birthday. That was memorable and really showed me a bit more of how people drink around here - and they sure can.

"It's pretty obvious there's a good culture around drinking, people can handle their liquor.

"The pubs can get pretty busy around noon which is very strange for me. I guess it's not as big back home – you might have one drink with dinner and if you go drinking with friends it will be a couple of cocktails in the early evening.

"Here it seems more tip back a bunch of pints of beer. It seems to be just embedded in the culture, it's fun. It might even be part of what I bring home with me.

"My trip as a whole has been a challenging experience but one that's helped me grow.

"Even the simple things like getting groceries is just so different and it's hard to imagine what it's going to be like until you move away for a while. I'd never been in a Tesco but I wish I could take it home. I feel like you can buy literally everything in there."

She added: "I've noticed how kind everyone is. Canada has a reputation for having nice people but I've found since being here in Shropshire, people are even nicer.

"When you walk down the street people say hello. I wasn't expecting everyone to be so welcoming."

A nine-hour flight back home will see the budding entrepreneur touch down in Vancouver before continuing her studies.

Amber added: "I have one more work term left to complete before I look to use my degree and hopefully get a job or start a business, or maybe study a masters degree.

"I don't have any plans for that yet but I'm applying for jobs in London which I imagine will be a whole different experience once again.

"But I'm already planning to come back to Bridgnorth, I could see myself moving here one day, although there's obvious ties to back home.

"Having lived here for a few months I'm still in awe of the scenery. Everyday walking to work I cross the bridge over the river and I'm blown away by what I see. That's something that will stay with me wherever I decide to go."