Builders back bid to raise £1 million for Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust

The 1,000 Builders Campaign was launched by the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, and calls on businesses, groups and other organisations to pledge £1,000 as part of an effort to raise £1 million by 2021.

The £1 million target needs to be raised to take advantage of full match funding in the form of a grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund through money raised by people playing the National Lottery. The cash will be used to secure the heritage and buildings of Coalbrookdale for future generations.

A number of builders have already thrown their weight behind the campaign, with tyre fitting company Hometyre being the latest to sign up.

The company, which was founded in Shropshire 20 years ago, will be among a number of others which will have their names etched onto an iron plaque set to be laid in the grounds of Enginuity.

The next plaque laying ceremony will be held in the new year and builders will be invited to attend. The plaques will be forged by Bridgnorth company Grainger and Worrall.

Hometyre’s plaque will join those of fellow builders, including Worshipful Company of Carpenters, Group Manufacturing Association, Earl of Plymouth Estates, Henshalls Insurance, IMI, Telford and Wrekin Housing Group and Grainger and Worrall laid at Enginuity as a permanent reminder of the contribution they made to the campaign.

Andy Lawrence, managing director of Hometyre, said: "I recognised the importance of our local heritage. Signing up there and then was an easy decision.

“We are really proud to be able to help maintain Coalbrookdale, home of Abraham Darby’s Old Furnace and the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution.”

Adam Siviter, fundraising manager at the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, said: “We are delighted to welcome Hometyre on board as our latest builder. It’s vitally important that we get as many firms and other groups involved in this campaign as the clock is ticking towards our deadline.

“We are extremely grateful to them for signing up as every pound we raise is going to be match-funded up to that magical £1m figure and we are obviously very keen to hit that target.”

To find out more about donating contact Adam on fundraising.manager@ironbridge.org.uk