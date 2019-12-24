Fancy working at West Midland Safari Park? Sign up for its job fair

The annual recruitment event will take place on Tuesday, January 14, at the park's Treetops Pavilion from 4pm.

A total of 140 seasonal roles are available across a range of departments including food and beverages, facilities, retail and admissions and the theme park. Start dates for the jobs will be from February 1, ready for when the West Midland Safari Park opens daily for its summer season on February 15.

The event will consist of two parts – with the first part of the session including an informal discussion, to explore candidates' skill sets, previous experience and qualifications. The park's team will then help to match the qualities to the role that suits each candidate and an interview with the relevant department will take place in the second half of the event.

Charlotte Stokes, West Midland Safari Park's HR manager, said: "Our recruitment days have been very successful in the past, as it allows candidates to explore a range of different roles and meet existing members of staff to help find their perfect fit.

"The day is set and delivered in a relaxed tone and gives a great insight into working at the Park.

“Our potential employees will be able to find out about the variety of duties each role offers, along with flexible working hours in a fun and unique setting.

"For example, as a Facilities Assistant, at this time of year, you could be helping park cars one day, then decorating the Park’s Christmas trees the next.

"Many roles also come with opportunities to develop skills and progress to a supervisor level. We hope to see lots of potential future employees at our recruitment day."

To register for the event, visit www.wmsp.co.uk/careers.