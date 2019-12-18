Advertising
Warwick Castle’s knights take to training on the ice
Knights at Warwick Castle are using skate blades rather than sword blades to protect the attraction this winter.
Putting their strength and agility to the test, Warwick’s knights have been training at the new ice rink in front of the East Front.
One of the knights in training commented: "We were inspired to get our skates on when we saw Ben Hanlin opening the Warwick Castle rink ahead of his appearance on Dancing on Ice - it was magic.
"Being a knight can be tough, so training together at the rink really prevents us from feeling ice-olated.
"We’re using our very own 'Blades of Glory’ to ensure we’re fighting fit for the festive season and a fantastic New Year when we’ve got plenty of soon-to-be-announced events and attractions to look forward to."
Warwick Castle is open daily from 10am until 5pm daily except for Christmas Day and the new ice rink is open during evenings so guests can enjoy extended skating hours.
