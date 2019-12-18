The cast of new musical Unfortunate go under the sea at Birmingham's Bear Grylls Adventure - in pictures

Cast members took the plunge into the 864,000-litre tank in full scuba gear surrounded by more than 1,000 fish and sea life.

The cast of Unfortunate at Birmingham's Bear Grylls Adventure The cast of Unfortunate at Birmingham's Bear Grylls Adventure The cast of Unfortunate at Birmingham's Bear Grylls Adventure The cast of Unfortunate at Birmingham's Bear Grylls Adventure The cast of Unfortunate at Birmingham's Bear Grylls Adventure The cast of Unfortunate at Birmingham's Bear Grylls Adventure The cast of Unfortunate at Birmingham's Bear Grylls Adventure The cast of Unfortunate at Birmingham's Bear Grylls Adventure

Creatures that call the Bear Grylls Adventure Shark Tank their home include black tip reef sharks, nurse sharks, cownose rays, pufferfish, angelfish, blue lined snappers, grunts, squirrelfish, triggers and a humpheaded wrasse named Oscar.

The cast of Unfortunate at Birmingham's Bear Grylls Adventure

Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch, created by Fat Rascal Theatre, reveals what really happened under the sea, in a tell-all tale of sex, sorcery and suckers.

The cast of Unfortunate at Birmingham's Bear Grylls Adventure

In this parody remix of the classic tale, Ursula tells audiences what really happened beneath the waves, including how she dealt with the embodiment of toxic masculinity that is King Triton, and tried to teach hisdaughter, Ariel, to treasure her voice.

Advertising

The cast of Unfortunate at Birmingham's Bear Grylls Adventure

Unfortunate: the untold story of Ursula the Sea Witch is playing at The Patrick Studio, Birmingham Hippodrome until Sunday.

For more information and to book, click here.