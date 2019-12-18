Caravan, Camping and Motorhome Show returns to Birmingham

Set across five halls of the NEC; the Caravan, Camping and Motorhome Show offers the UK’s largest display of leisure vehicles, static holiday homes, lodges, tents and so much more, giving holidaymakers and adventurers all the inspiration and gear they need for their upcoming escapades.

Alongside the vast array of leisure vehicles, tents accessories, kit and equipment, the show will also feature some of its fan-favourite feature areas and there’s plenty of family friendly activities from climbing to crazy golf and much more.

The hugely popular Freedom To Go Theatre returns with a host of live shows covering many aspects of holidaymaking and adventuring; with special guests ranging from TV star Shane Richie, Caravan and Motorhome Club member Matt Allwright, adventurer extraordinaire Darren Hardy and Bake Off star Nadiya Hussain.

In addition to this exciting guest line-up the Freedom To Go Theatre will also host the adorable spaniel trio Max, Paddy and Harry… and while on the theme of dogs, 2020 also sees the return on the Top Dog Arena, where show-goers can take a break from their holiday planning to enjoy some spectacular canine agility demonstrations.

Brand new for 2020 is Electric in Motion, a new area where visitors can ride in style on some of the most cutting-edge electric ride-ons, from bikes for kids and adults alike through to scooters, skateboards and even unicycles.

Tickets for the show are available now and priced at just £8 for adults and £7 for seniors. Tickets on the door cost £10 for adults and £9 seniors - children 15 and under go free.

Visit ccmshow.co.uk for more.