Ironbridge Second World War weekend wins prestigious award

The Ironbridge World War II Weekend earned the accolade on the 1940s Events and Social Space page on Facebook, which is the UK's most popular page on the platform with nearly 7,000 members.

Ben Kubiak, publicity officer for the event, said: "Everyone involved in the event is extremely pleased and proud at being given this award, as we are a free event, which has only been running for seven years, with all profits raised going to The Pilgrim Bandits."

The 2019 Ironbridge World War II Weekend raised more than £10,000 for the charity, which supports armed forces injured and amputee veterans, and had an estimated 14,000 visitors over the two days.

In total, the group's events have raised more than £30,000 for the charity.

Last year visitors enjoyed watching battle re-enactments and weapons displays and got involved in costume competitions and attended a 1940s tea dance.

There was even a 1940s wedding in which the bride wore an 80-year-old vintage dress and the groom wore a replica RAF uniform of a pilot from Bayston Hill in Shrewsbury.

There will be a number of fundraising and profile raising events in the lead up to this year's event in May.

There will be a dance at Coalbrookdale Community Centre on January 25, and only a handful of tickets remain.

A vintage fair will take place at Enginuity on March 8 and tickets have now gone on sale for the Grand Dance on May 23 in Dale End Park.

To book tickets visit www.ironbridgeww2weekend.co.uk/sales.html