Shropshire wedding venue couple starting a romantic tradition

Over the years, The Old Vicarage has made memories for hundreds of married couples, and now its owners want former newly-weds to come forward to make them part of the venue’s story.

The Worfield-based wedding venue is creating a Wedding Willow in its garden to give couples a romantic place to mark their first anniversary with a token of love.

To start the romantic tradition off, David and Sarah Blakstad, who themselves celebrated their wedding night at The Old Vicarage before later owning it, are looking to toast previous brides and grooms by presenting them with their very own engraved wooden plaque to hang on the tree.

“Couples see us as part of their history and will talk about their wedding day for years to come after they get married, but we also want them to be part of our history too,” said Sarah.

“If we give each couple a plaque on their first anniversary then their story will become our story too, and that is pretty special.

“But firstly we would love to connect with couples that have celebrated their marriage here and make sure they are cemented in the Old Vicarage’s story.”

Couples who come forward will be invited to a special champagne reception, before being invited to place their commemorative token on the tree.

The Wedding Willow has stood on the grounds for hundreds of years. When the tree died, instead of pulling up the roots, David and Sarah decided to use it to make a feature and historical log of the venue.

Anybody who would like to get involved in the project can call 01746 716 497 or email admin@oldvicarageworfield.com before January 31.