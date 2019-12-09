Large turnout for Tree of Light dedication

Amongst those present were the Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner; the High Sheriff Dr Josh Dixey and the Mayor Councillor Phil Gillam.

Rotarians from the three Shrewsbury Rotary clubs were joined by members of the public for the service conducted by Preb David Crowhurst, President of the Rotary Club of Church Stretton.

The Tree of Light was brought to Shrewsbury almost 30 years’ ago by former Rotarian Paul Firmin to benefit charities and good causes.

Since then the Rotary Tree of Light has raised more than £140,000 and this year’s beneficiaries will be The Samaritans, Parkinson’s and the Food Hub, all recognised as ‘deserving’ causes.

The Tree of Light presents an opportunity to make a donation of £5 or more in memory of a loved one and those wishing to donate can contact Rotarian Mike Haw on 01743 240356.

Taking part in the service were the choir Of One Accord.

The names of donors and those commemorated are displayed around the Tree and in the Shrewsbury Chronicle.