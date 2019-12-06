Birmingham Donkey Sanctuary open for Christmas fair

The Donkey Sanctuary in Sutton Coldfield will host a day of festive fun at its base in Sutton Park.

The fair, which will take place on Saturday, December 14, will feature a raffle, tombola and a number of stalls offering goods for people doing their Christmas shopping.

Children will have the chance to visit Santa in his grotto as well on the day, with a small charge to visit Santa, which includes a gift.

There will also be the opportunity to adopt a donkey, with the four adoption donkeys at the centre on the day for people to choose from.

Entry to the fair will be free and the event starts at 10.30am at The Donkey Sanctuary, Town Gate, Sutton Park, Sutton Coldfield on Saturday, December 14.

For more information, call the centre on 0121 354 9444 or email birmingham@thedonkeysanctuary.org.uk