Menu

Advertising

Crowds gather for Tenbury Wells mistletoe and holly auction

Tenbury Wells | Attractions | Published:

Tenbury Wells staked its claim to be the UK's mistletoe capital with its annual auction of the festive favourite.

The mistletoe and holly auction in Tenbury Wells

The mistletoe and holly auction in Tenbury Wells

The mistletoe and holly auction in Tenbury Wells

The mistletoe and holly auction in Tenbury Wells

The mistletoe and holly auction in Tenbury Wells

The mistletoe and holly auction in Tenbury Wells

The mistletoe and holly auction in Tenbury Wells

The mistletoe and holly auction in Tenbury Wells

The mistletoe and holly auction in Tenbury Wells

Crowds gathered at Burford House Garden Store for the plant market yesterday.

The town has had a long association with the sale of mistletoe and holly going back over a hundred years.

In 2004, the Tenbury Mistletoe Association successfully petitioned Parliament to recognise December 1 as National Mistletoe Day.

The town is very proud of its association with mistletoe and the fact that it hosts the only remaining markets on the last Tuesday of November and the first two Tuesdays in December.

Attractions Entertainment South Shropshire entertainment Tenbury Wells South Shropshire Local Hubs News Latest photos

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News