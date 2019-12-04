Crowds gather for Tenbury Wells mistletoe and holly auction

Crowds gathered at Burford House Garden Store for the plant market yesterday.

The town has had a long association with the sale of mistletoe and holly going back over a hundred years.

In 2004, the Tenbury Mistletoe Association successfully petitioned Parliament to recognise December 1 as National Mistletoe Day.

The town is very proud of its association with mistletoe and the fact that it hosts the only remaining markets on the last Tuesday of November and the first two Tuesdays in December.