New tree graces Ellesmere's Cremorne Gardens

A eucalyptus tree was heaved up into position by the mayor, councillors and other members of the community in the Cremorne Gardens, close to the Sshhh sculpture at the back of the Mere.

The tree is replacing a eucalyptus that has died - with planning permission now being sought to fell that tree. The new one will be named the Climate Emergency Tree.

Putting the tree in place

Ellesmere Mere Councillor Paul Goulbourne said that in September Ellesmere Town Council declared a Climate Emergency.

"I have been visiting the schools and youth organisations in the town to talk about the climate emergency and the young people have been brilliant," he said.

"They are really behind the movement and of course they are the future."

Also a trustee of Ellesmere's Plantation, Councillor Goulbourne said volunteers were working there to clear some of the smaller, self-setting saplings to ensure trees had room to grow.

Mayor Paul Gouldbourne with council staff preparing the ground

Brownie and Guides groups are also doing projects around the climate emergency, along with the town's youth club, which will be looking at upcycling old clothes into bags and other accessories in the new year.

Members of the Ellesmere Primary School youth council, 10-year-olds Mini Garvin and Freddie Tobin, who helped to plant the tree said it was important for everyone to plant trees as they provided oxygen for the planet.

Lakelands Academy is also contributing to the climate emergency work in the town and is currently filling a giraffe sculpture, loaned by The British Ironwork Centre, with plastic bottle tops.