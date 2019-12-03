Advertising
Cadbury Secret Santa Postal Service returns to Birmingham
The Cadbury Secret Santa Postal Service returns to Birmingham next week.
The postal service outpost, along with the iconic Cadbury post box, returns to St Martins Square on December 11, allowing visitors to send Cadbury chocolate gifts.
Visitors can choose from five different Cadbury chocolates before sending it in an envelope to a loved one.
The service is available on a first come, first-served basis.
For more information, click here.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.