Christmas comes to Twycross Zoo - review

So what better way to do that than adding in all creatures great and small to the equation and seeing your children's faces light up at the sight of Santa surrounded by a whole host of the world's most beautiful critters?

That's what Twycross Zoo, just the other side of Tamworth, is offering families this Christmas, and it's cleverly done.

Rather than just have Santa sat in his grotto for the day and queues of impatient children growing restless as they wait to pass over their gift requests, Santa travels around the zoo giving multiple chances to catch a glimpse of his red suit and jovial smile.

A daily timetable includes the chance to have selfies with him upon his sleigh - the most modern of bucket list moments for kids; breakfast with Santa himself; an elf show that has them singing all the festive hits while dancing to entertain visitors young and old; story time with Santa; a reindeer food craft session; a penguin encounter with Santa; and a donkey walk too.

It's worth noting though that these can start fairly early in the day, so note the start times before travelling to ensure your precious bundles don't miss out.

They are spread around the site, as well as other opportunities such as the hanging of ornaments on the key tree. Children get a special key from one of Santa's elves and write their request for Santa on an attached label which are then hung onto the tree for him to read and communicate back to the busy workshop in Lapland. He and the elves will help your little'uns hang them up too and spread a little bit of magic so children know their request has been registered with the toymakers.

And when they're not expressing their wishes to Santa, there's the zoo's 500 regular residents and assorted activities to enjoy, too. It's worth baring in mind that this is winter, so some of the gang may be a little unwilling to come out and play, but it makes seeing those that do all the greater.

Also available are the various outdoor playgrounds if parents' feet aren't too numb yet, the petting zoo in the Discovery Zone, as well as the zoo's new Safari Cars attraction which enable youngsters aged three and over to take a drive in a jeep and view some of the creatures from the comfort of the driving seat.

And when you've finished your adventures outside, there's the perfect opportunity to warm up while Mummy and Daddy get a cuppa inside them in the zoo's huge soft play area in the main building.

It's a fun-filled day out for all full of smiles, roars and laughter. And a little bit of Santa's magic fills the air at every turn.

The Christmas at Twycross Zoo events run again this Saturday and Sunday, and then on December 14 and 15, as well as the 20 to 24, and are included in the regular zoo entry price. Book online at the Twycross Zoo website. Tickets are cheaper when booked online as a 'flash sale' saving up to £6 on each ticket is currently running until December 31.