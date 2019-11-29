SVR’s steam show is pure magic - review

The tourist attraction has launched its first ‘Steam in Lights’ – an illuminated and magical adventure which starts the minute you arrive at SVR’s Bridgnorth station.

Festive lights adorn the platform and railway bridge and then all eyes are on the waiting loco as it lights up in dazzling technicolour. It truly has a magical feel, and that’s before you’ve even pulled out of the station.

Severn Valley Railway's Steam in Lights

The narrator tells passengers about the quest ahead, looking out for the mischievous ‘Christmas Cacklers’ along the line to Highley and back. We are told the mystical creatures, with long hats, short bodies and beards, are only seen at night in the winter months.

Festive music fills the carriages as the train steams out in the darkness. And within minutes the winter woodland lights up as the illuminated ‘cacklers’ make an appearance up and down the line.

Severn Valley Railway's Steam in Lights

There’s lots of oohs and aahs as passengers spot the dazzling creatures.

A fun adventure with a magical atmosphere for all ages. If you’ve managed to get a ticket, you’re in for a treat!