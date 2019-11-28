Severn Valley Railway’s Bridgnorth Station to host first Christmas services in 40 years

The railway's Bridgnorth Station has been very quiet over the last decade of Decembers, with the railway’s Santa services only running from Kidderminster at the other end of the line.

However, this year Bridgnorth will be sharing in the festive spirit, hosting the Railway’s all-ew premium Santa specials, which steam in on Saturday and will run every weekend until December 22.

More than 3,700 visitors are set to board their steam train for a festive journey to Highley and back with Santa over the course of the month.

The reintroduction of Christmas services to Bridgnorth follows the completion of the new refreshment room, toilets, car park and station access earlier this year, funded by the railway’s successful £2.5 million share offer in 2016, which saw purchases of shares flood in from people far and wide.

Events co-ordinator Lewis Maddox said: “This weekend will be the culmination of years of preparation for us – it marks a real milestone for the railway in bringing Bridgnorth back to the heart of Christmas at the SVR.

“It will be fantastic to see this wonderful station buzzing with people enjoying the festive spirit and making use of the new facilities that so many people, both nationally and from within the local community, helped us to create, and for that we are very grateful. That’s when we know all the hard work has been worth it.”

Around 8,000 mince pies and 5,000 gingerbread men will be ordered for passengers on board the premium Santa specials and more than 2,500 baubles have been hung inside the railway’s heritage carriages.

To mark the occasion, the railway has also organised a special Santa service on Sunday, with every seat on board offered free to local family charities.

The historic station will also host the railway’s first-ever Steam in Lights services, launching on Friday and offering passengers an interactive, illuminated adventure through the Severn Valley after dark.

Staff and volunteers at the railway have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to prepare the station in Bridgnorth for its festive role for months, with preparations stepping-up a gear over the past few weeks.

Dozens of volunteers have helped to deck the station with fairy lights, creating an illuminated walkway and tunnel of lights leading on to the decorated platform and 1km of bunting has been hand-made by the wife of one of the volunteers ahead of when the first Steam in Lights passengers arrive on Friday night.