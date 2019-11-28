Families line up for Victorian Christmas at Blists Hill

Blists Hill will host its Christmas sessions on December 7 and 8 and December 14 and 15.

Visitors will see Father Christmas's hard-working elves in their toy-making workshop and visit Santa in his grotto where he will have a gift for every child. Then join the family festive themed workshops in the Goods Shed including Christmas card making and candle dipping sessions.

Guests will also be able to soak up the yuletide atmosphere with seasonal entertainment, twinkling lights and sparkling ‘snow’ and chat to the Victorian townsfolk as they busily make preparations for Christmas, 1800s style.

The Christmas Market has now begun at Southwater and other towns across Telford & Wrekin will be turning on their lights in the coming weeks.

Dawley and St Georges will switch on their lights tomorrow, and Oakengates, Ironbridge and Madeley will hold their switch-on events on Saturday.

Many of the festive events will include their own Christmas markets, live entertainment and activities.