Menu

Advertising

Bridgnorth lights up at Christmas light switch-on event - with pictures

By Rory Smith | Bridgnorth | Attractions | Published:

About 1,000 people lined the streets of Bridgnorth for the annual Christmas light switch-on event.

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 25/11/2019 - Bridgnorth Christmas Lights 2019..

It was a cold, wet night on High Street, but that didn't stop families from joining the festivities and tucking into some street food from a range of vendors while taking part in Christmas activities.

Live music filled the air and a number of rides were put on for youngsters to enjoy.

Bridgnorth Christmas Lights 2019

Bridgnorth Christmas Lights 2019

Bridgnorth Christmas Lights 2019

Bridgnorth Christmas Lights 2019

Bridgnorth Christmas Lights 2019

Bridgnorth Christmas Lights 2019

Reindeer also featured led by Father Christmas who greeted youngsters throughout the night.

The 2019 carnival queen, 15-year-old Robyn Gross, had the honour of lighting up the town alongside mayor Councillor Ron Whittle, officially marking the start of the festive season.

Councillor Whittle said despite an initially rainy evening, attendance was strong enough to rival previous years.

Bridgnorth Christmas Lights 2019

"We were so lucky on the night. It was raining very hard right through to about 5.45pm and then it dried up right in time for the switch on," he said.

Advertising

"I was pleasantly surprised given the weather how many people turned out – the High Street was absolutely heaving with people.

"It's always difficult to say but my sense was that it may have been a little bit bigger than last year and from the people I saw everybody seemed to be having a wonderful night."

Bridgnorth Christmas Lights 2019

Last year's event saw the official switch-on take place about three minutes early, but Councillor Whittle said they made up for lost time this year and everything went as planned.

He added: "Myself and the carnival queen did a double push on the big red button to turn on the lights and this year we left it a little after 6pm to make sure everyone was ready.

"We had a great big count down to lead us up to it and there was just so much going on in general. We of course had entertainment on the stage but activities stretched right down High Street."

Attractions Entertainment Bridgnorth entertainment Bridgnorth Local Hubs News In photos Latest photos
Rory Smith

By Rory Smith
Reporter - @rorysmith_star

Trainee news reporter based at the Shropshire Star's Ketley office in Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News