Alton Towers reveal Black Friday deals on season passes

This Friday bargain hunters will be able to grab an online exclusive season pass deal from £50, a saving of up to 15 per cent per pass.

Each Alton Towers season pass includes entry to the award-winning attraction, home to coasters, rides and attractions such as Nemesis, Oblivion and Wicker Man, as well as the UK’s only CBeebies Land.

Last month, theme park bosses revealed a brand new attraction inspired by The World of Walliams that will open at the park in Spring 2020 for season pass holders to enjoy.

In 2020 the Resort will also celebrate its 40th anniversary.

The Black Friday offer will be available online only from 00:01am on Friday, November 29, until 23:59 on Cyber Monday, December 2.

For more information, click here.