Shoppers to flock to Bridgnorth for sheep trail

Reverend Sarah Cawdell from St Mary Magdelene Church has created an Advent Trail in which families can search the shops in the town to find the lost sheep.

All the sheep have names, so young "shepherds" can write their names down on cards provided and bring them to the church for the Christmas Eve service.

The sheep will be out and about from Monday, December 2 to Saturday, December 21.

Mrs Cawdell said: "It's something that's quite fun. The retailers are getting involved so hopefully it will encourage people to go looking for them and do their shopping in the town.

"We'll be looking forward to all the shepherds coming in and joining in our Christmas celebrations."

She encouraged shoppers to be extra polite to shopkeepers and customers when looking for the sheep.