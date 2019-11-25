Escape room opens its doors in Telford

Adventure Vault Telford opened its doors to the public on October 27.

Thomas Hurst, owner of Adventure Vault, said: "We were based on Pride Hill in Shrewsbury where we could only offer three games. Now we are on the industrial estate in Telford, we have the potential of creating nine different games, which is quite exciting."

The escape room is located on the Halesfield Industrial Estate, next to Eurofit Autocentres.

The business is open on Monday, Tuesday and Fridays from 12pm-10pm and open Saturday and Sundays from 10am-9:45pm.

The proposals were for the 470sqm site to be turned into a series of themed rooms that teams have to escape from by working out clues, solving quizzes and completing puzzles.

Adventure Vault has joined other escape rooms in Shropshire, including XscapeNow in Ketley, also in Telford.