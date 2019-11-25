Christmas comes early to West Midland Safari Park with Santa Safari - review with pictures

This year’s Santa Safari at West Midland Safari Park has got it all, including snow showers, lots of Christmas music and winter scenes with penguins, Christmas trees and North Pole signs.

The walk-through Discovery Trail has been transformed into a magical winter wonderland and is decked out with festive splendour. It's the stuff of dreams for an energetic near two-year-old – and for the adults as well.

Visitors can chose whether to drive the four-mile safari first or see the man himself in his log cabin, which is based right in the centre of this festive dreamland.

The safari, of course, proved to be a real hit and Santa's reindeers can be seen along the journey.

Then there's the penguins, the reptile house, creepy crawly area, Land of the Living Dinosaurs, the walk through Lorikeet Landing, the Lemur Woods in the African Village, the hippos in their pool and the bat cave.

A highlight was a photo opportunity on Santa’s sleigh (obviously pulled by zebra) and the festive animal encounters including the Christmassy sea lion show.

An allocated time slot is given for Santa’s Grotto and there’s no queue to get in.

An elf led us to an animated sleigh ride where two moving reindeer jumped into action and the walls changed as it heads into the North Pole.

Santa’s Grotto is a wonderfully decorated log cabin with its own Christmas tree, festive fireplace and of course a seat right next to Santa himself. Then one of the many helpful elves take a photo.

There’s a pretty grotto to walk round with buttons to press to make the figures move and sing – this was a real favourite.

There’s time for a chat and a photo with Santa before heading into the elf workshop to choose a present. The gifts on offer include a construction sets, dolls, cuddly toys, books and much more.

Also included in the price is a mince pie and a mulled wine or coffee for mums and dads, and a cookie and hot chocolate or squash for the kids.

The whole festive experience is a great day out - it's jam-packed, has something for all ages and really good value for money. The ticket price included refreshments, a photo with Santa and a gift of choice. All festive shows are included as is the four-mile safari drive.

And it also includes a return voucher for another visit. The setting, animals and special extra touches really gets the whole family into the festive spirit.

• Find out more and book tickets at the Santa Safari website here //web.wmsp.co.uk/tickets/