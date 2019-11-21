Ludlow gears up for 21st annual Medieval Christmas Fayre

The town's historic castle provides the backdrop for a weekend of entertainment, food, drink and Christmas shopping.

The popular two-day event, which takes place this Saturday and Sunday, will for the first time include a new supper club, building on the success of the pop-up cocktail bar that was introduced last year.

The Fayre has teamed up with Tish Dockerty from appleTeme to run a Round Table Supper Club in the newly renovated Round Chapel in the castle’s Inner Bailey.

Sittings are on Saturday at 5.30pm and 7.30pm, and Sunday at 1pm. Tickets can be booked online.

Prue Dakin, co-founder of and Event Director for the Fayre, said: “We're thrilled to be bringing such a special part of the castle to life in a whole new way with its first ever supper club.

"The Round Chapel will look even more exquisite with its medieval festive decorations and we can’t wait to welcome hungry diners into this unique venue.”

Tish Dockerty said: “We’re delighted to be hosting the first ever Round Table Supper Club.

"Using delicious local and seasonal ingredients available in the Middle Ages but with a modern twist, the experience will be truly magical and a real first!”

The Fayre includes a packed programme of jesters, live music, axe-throwing and fighting knights as well as more than 100 exhibitors.