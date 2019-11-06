Rare Wellington bomber on display at RAF Museum Cosford

Flight fans will be able to get up close with a number of planes being restored within the Michael Beetham Conservation Centre next week.

The Vickers Wellington is the only complete example of its type. Since its arrival at Cosford in June 2010, the Wellington has been stripped of its linen outer skin so that work to repair small amounts of corrosion to the framework could take place.

The wings are now free of corrosion and have been painted in a protective layer and the fuselage will soon undergo the same treatment.

The Wellington bomber that will be on display during RAF Cosford Museum’s conservation open week

Other plane projects on display will include the Messerschmitt Me 410, the Dornier Do 17 and the Westland Lysander III

The open week will run from Monday to Friday, and visitors will be able to speak to the teams carrying out the vital restoration work. RAF Museum Conservation Centre Manager, Darren Priday said: “It’s hard to believe that the Open Week is upon us again.”

For regular visitors, this will be the last chance to see the Hampden and Lysander before both head to our sister museum in north London for public display.

“New this year will be the chance for our visitors to see the Me 410 in more detail than would normally be possible when the aircraft is on display; the aircraft will go back on public display late November. As always, a warm welcome awaits our visitors.”