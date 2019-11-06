Menu

Continental Circus Berlin coming to Birmingham

By Rebecca Stanley | Attractions | Published:

A new circus show is coming to Birmingham later this year.

Circus Berlin

Continental Circus Berlin comes to the city's NEC with a variety of acts, including the Robles Troupe and the Berlin Stunt Riding Team performing in the Globe of Death.

Circus Berlin promo rock music

The show will also include performances from Anna Rastova flying trapeze of The Moscow State Circus, Aerial Princess Krasnodar, Brazilian Bouncing Slackline Robson De Souza Pinto Jnr, Inga Belyaeva hand balancing hula hoops and the Anderson Trail Bikers.

Circus Berlin

The show also promises unique twists 'never seen before in the UK'.

Continental Circus Berlin comes to Birmingham NEC from December 19 to January 4.

Circus Berlin

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Rebecca Stanley

@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.stanley@expressandstar.co.uk

