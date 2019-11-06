Continental Circus Berlin coming to Birmingham

Continental Circus Berlin comes to the city's NEC with a variety of acts, including the Robles Troupe and the Berlin Stunt Riding Team performing in the Globe of Death.

Circus Berlin promo rock music

The show will also include performances from Anna Rastova flying trapeze of The Moscow State Circus, Aerial Princess Krasnodar, Brazilian Bouncing Slackline Robson De Souza Pinto Jnr, Inga Belyaeva hand balancing hula hoops and the Anderson Trail Bikers.

Circus Berlin

The show also promises unique twists 'never seen before in the UK'.

Continental Circus Berlin comes to Birmingham NEC from December 19 to January 4.

Circus Berlin

