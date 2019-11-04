New exhibition of Midlands and beyond - with video and photos

David Knight is an artist who originates from Wolverhampton, and has dug out photos from decades ago to show in his new exhibition "Images".

The exhibition includes artwork of Hell's Angels, and different faith groups from Wolverhampton pictured over the years, plus international photos.

It is being held at The Granary at Weston Hall, Weston-under-Lizard.

KNIGHT PHOTO SL 01

The 77-year-old, who now lives in Lapley, said: "I'm sharing the exhibition space with somebody who has paintings on show.

"I used to be a teacher in the 60s so a lot of my photographs are from then in Wolverhampton, including Hell's Angels and faith groups.

"A lot of the work is black and white and reflects those times.

"I have always been travelling a lot too so I have photos from across the world.

"It's a fairly eclectic collection of photos, some black and white and some colour.

"I haven't had a show for a couple of years, this is the first time I've done a retrospective exhibition and will be showing a lot of my work for the first time.

"It's a real mixture of places I've travelled and been working, both landscapes and people."

The exhibition launched on Sunday and will be on show until the end of November.