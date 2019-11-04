Menu

New exhibition of Midlands and beyond - with video and photos

By Jordan Reynolds | Attractions | Published:

From the Midlands in the 60s to Asia in the present day, an "eclectic" art exhibition has opened at Weston Hall.

Weston Park Brasserie Gallery where former Wolverhampton photography lecturer David Knight has an exhibition

David Knight with the exhibition

One of David's favourite pictures, a Vietnamese girl in the rice fields

Three Water Melons, Namibia

Dudley Road Wolverhampton

Interfaith project, All Saints Church, Lapley 1992

One of the images in the exhibition

Albrighton Punk in 2011

1970s Wolverhampton Hells Angels

1965, a Graveyard of Canal Barges, Walsall, with Walsall Power Station at the back. The barges used to be pulled by horses but here are left to rot

Wolverhampton's old indoor market

Love Valley Cappadocia, Turkey 2017

Res Square, Moscow

The Blue Lagoon, Coseley Deep Fields 1967. As steel works were demolished sulphuric acid was accidentally released into sludge beds creating this blue sludge. Kids would bathe naked nearby, houses were eventually built here

Wolverhampton housing. This is where the Asda is now

North Street

David Knight is an artist who originates from Wolverhampton, and has dug out photos from decades ago to show in his new exhibition "Images".

The exhibition includes artwork of Hell's Angels, and different faith groups from Wolverhampton pictured over the years, plus international photos.

It is being held at The Granary at Weston Hall, Weston-under-Lizard.

KNIGHT PHOTO SL 01

The 77-year-old, who now lives in Lapley, said: "I'm sharing the exhibition space with somebody who has paintings on show.

"I used to be a teacher in the 60s so a lot of my photographs are from then in Wolverhampton, including Hell's Angels and faith groups.

"A lot of the work is black and white and reflects those times.

"I have always been travelling a lot too so I have photos from across the world.

"It's a fairly eclectic collection of photos, some black and white and some colour.

"I haven't had a show for a couple of years, this is the first time I've done a retrospective exhibition and will be showing a lot of my work for the first time.

"It's a real mixture of places I've travelled and been working, both landscapes and people."

The exhibition launched on Sunday and will be on show until the end of November.

Jordan Reynolds

By Jordan Reynolds
Reporter - @jreynolds_star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star.

