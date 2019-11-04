Jumping dogs and dapper parrots among stars at Birmingham's National Pet Show - in pictures

Creatures of all shapes and sizes have been gathering in Birmingham for this year’s National Pet Show.

Visitors to the NEC were treated to the spectacle of hundreds of different animals on Saturday and Sunday, as well as action displays and up-to-date information sessions.

The event featured talks each day from Supervet star Noel Fitzpatrick, as well as appearances from Michaela Strachan, Lucy Heath, Dr Mike Leahy, Sue Bartlett, Rachael Grylls and many more.

Entertainment also included shows in the Main Activity Ring, and the interactive Temptation Alley activity where dogs had to run the gauntlet of toys and treats.

Specially zoned ‘villages’ featured at the two-day event, including a dog village, cat village, small furries village, and an animal village featuring farm animals and exotic pets.

Alpacas on show at the National Pet Show at the NEC, Birmingham. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday November 3, 2019. Photo credit should read: Jacob King/PA Wire.

The Marketplace included a variety of different stalls where pet lovers could buy items for their pets, from gourmet grub to clever costumes.

The Animal Rescue Barn returned to the event following a successful year in 2018, allowing show-goers to meet and learn about pets they may not have considered before, including dogs, rabbits and chickens.

Experts from five participating charities and not-for-profit organisations advised visitors on the best species and breeds to fit people’s personalities and lifestyles.

Alaskan Malamutes at the National Pet Show at the NEC, Birmingham. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday November 3, 2019. Photo credit should read: Jacob King/PA Wire.

The barn featured real pets looking for adoption right now, plus details of many more available.

Charities involved in the Animal Rescue Barn included Birmingham Dogs Home, The Greyhound Trust, Fat Fluffs Rabbit Rescue, Fresh Start For Hens and Cheshire Dogs' Home.