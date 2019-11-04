Advertising
Fireworks to end season at Alton Towers
One of the country's biggest theme parks will be putting on its annual fireworks event.
The 2019 Alton Towers Fireworks Spectacular will take place over three nights, putting on a full display of fireworks and special effects set against the Towers backdrop.
The event also gives those in attendance a last opportunity to enjoy the rides and attractions at the park before the 2019 season comes to a close.
The event takes place from Friday, November 8 to Sunday, November 10, with tickets costing £34 when booked online in advance and VIP Big Bang tickets costing £80.
To pre-book, which is advised by the park due to high demand, go to www.altontowers.com
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.