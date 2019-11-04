Menu

Fireworks to end season at Alton Towers

By James Vukmirovic | Attractions | Published:

One of the country's biggest theme parks will be putting on its annual fireworks event.

The display is a vibrant mix of sound and light

The 2019 Alton Towers Fireworks Spectacular will take place over three nights, putting on a full display of fireworks and special effects set against the Towers backdrop.

The event also gives those in attendance a last opportunity to enjoy the rides and attractions at the park before the 2019 season comes to a close.

The event takes place from Friday, November 8 to Sunday, November 10, with tickets costing £34 when booked online in advance and VIP Big Bang tickets costing £80.

To pre-book, which is advised by the park due to high demand, go to www.altontowers.com

