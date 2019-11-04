Annual Bonfire Night extravaganza lights up the sky at Weston Park

The 17th-century mansion, based in 1,000 acres of Capability Brown parkland, hosted one of the regions largest bonfire events complete with two fireworks displays and live entertainment.

The event also included a fun fair, food stalls and a licensed bar for visitors to enjoy.

Speaking ahead of the event, Weston Park visitor manager, Stuart Craddock, said organising and managing the bonfire and fireworks event provides plenty of job satisfaction and he enjoys seeing the whole team come together to provide visitors with a night to remember.

“For me the satisfaction is seeing everything working, seeing the traffic plan working, people coming on to site, getting parked, seeing the bonfire and fireworks and experiencing the whole event before leaving with as little congestion as possible and hearing the feedback afterwards.

“People come back year after year. As soon as the date is announced they put it in their calender.

Fireworks at Weston Park. Picture from: Instagram @my_life_in_the_shire

It’s a busy time of year for the team who are also gearing up for their Christmas Food and Craft Fayre, which takes place on December 7 and 8 and features 100 indoor and outdoor stalls."

Elsewhere in the Midlands, thousands of people turned out for this year's firework display at Wolverhampton Racecourse despite the drizzle.

As well as the fireworks, there was a funfair, food stalls, bar, music and entertainment at what was the fifth Wolverhampton Bonfire Night on Saturday.

Meanwhile there were performances from local Britain's Got Talent favourite Donchez Dacres and former X Factor contestant Sam Callahan.

More than 20,000 people flocked to the bonfire at Himley Hall, which is run by Dudley Council and is traditionally one of the biggest firework displays in the Midlands.

This year's bonfire had a ‘moon landings’ theme and saw the historic hall lit up by fireworks at 8.30pm, while there were also fun fair rides, food stalls and entertainers.