Chance to rehome feathered and furry friends at National Pet Show in Birmingham

The Animal Rescue Barn will allow show-goers to meet and learn about pets they may not have considered before, including dogs, rabbits and chickens.

Experts from five participating charities and not-for-profit organisations will advise on the best species and breeds to fit people’s personalities and lifestyles.

The barn will feature real pets looking for adoption right now, plus details of many more available.

Charities involved in the Animal Rescue Barn include Birmingham Dogs Home, The Greyhound Trust, Fat Fluffs Rabbit Rescue, Fresh Start For Hens and Cheshire Dogs' Home.

The National Pet Show takes place at NEC Birmingham this Saturday and Sunday,

