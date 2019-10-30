Bat run to bring Halloween fun to Telford Town Park

For a Halloween special, Sky Reach high ropes is opening at night on Friday and Saturday.

The October half term holidays will end in style with a scary high ropes session bringing young people together from across the borough.

The Bat Run Halloween event will include the high ropes course and two quick jump descents, lit by glow sticks and powered by imagination.

It will see youngsters climb through the trees and jump from enormous heights in the dark.

The event will get started from 6.30pm on both days.

Staff at Sky Reach High Ropes in Telford Town Park get ready for the Bat Run event

Councillor Rae Evans, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for customer services, partnerships, culture and leisure, said: “Sky Reach is a very popular venue for young people both living in the borough and visiting Telford.

“The Halloween event, held at Sky Reach has previously been a success so this is a great opportunity for us to continue the fun and mark the end of the October half term.”

Sky Reach Bat Run is suitable for children that are 1.3 metres tall and above if they are accompanied by an adult, or 1.5 metres tall unaccompanied. The activity costs £12.50.

Also taking place this week are public Skateathon sessions at Telford Ice Rink. The sessions are being held today, tomorrow and Friday from 10.30am to 2.30pm and prices cost from £4.80 upwards.

For more information on all activities available email skyreach@telford.gov.uk or book tickets online at https://secureleisure.telford.gov.uk