Birmingham's Frankfurt Christmas Market on its way

The popular market will open on Thursday, November 7, filling New Street and Victoria Square for more than six weeks.

The market offers food and drink including hot gluhwein, schnitzel and spicy sausage, alongside stalls selling traditional toys, ornaments and gifts.

The market is open between 10am and 9pm daily, until Monday, December 23.

Earlier this year, the Frankfurt Market was named Best Outdoor Event in Birmingham by readers of What's On – for the second year running.

The big wheel and ice rink will return to Centenary Square and will run from November 7, to January 12, between 10am and 10pm.