Menu

Advertising

Birmingham's Frankfurt Christmas Market on its way

By Dayna Farrington | Attractions | Published:

Birmingham's popular Frankfurt Christmas Market returns next month to get the city into the festive mood in the run up to Christmas.

A small girl is pictured riding on a carousel at the German Christmas Market in Birmingham, England on November 15 2014. The market, which attracted around five million visiters in 2013, is said to be bigger than the traditional Christmas market in Frankfurt. The six week long event first started in 1997 and is now in its 14th year. It compromises of around 200 stalls along a 1 mile route through the centre of the city.

The popular market will open on Thursday, November 7, filling New Street and Victoria Square for more than six weeks.

The market offers food and drink including hot gluhwein, schnitzel and spicy sausage, alongside stalls selling traditional toys, ornaments and gifts.

The market is open between 10am and 9pm daily, until Monday, December 23.

Earlier this year, the Frankfurt Market was named Best Outdoor Event in Birmingham by readers of What's On – for the second year running.

The big wheel and ice rink will return to Centenary Square and will run from November 7, to January 12, between 10am and 10pm.

Attractions Entertainment
Dayna Farrington

By Dayna Farrington
Senior reporter based at Wolverhampton

Reporter for the Express & Star based at Wolverhampton.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News