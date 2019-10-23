Bear Grylls Adventure launches spooky treats in time for Halloween

Customers who are in need of a thrill this Halloween can try out the newly designed Escape Room in which challenges visitors to escape from an abandoned gold mine and signal for rescue before their radio battery dies.

The Fear Zone includes more mental and physical challenges, with organisers promising a couple of 'spooky surprises' inspired by Bear himself.

The attraction recently celebrated its first anniversary since opening in Birmingham.

The Bear Grylls Adventure

Commenting on the first birthday celebration, Bear Grylls said: “I’m so excited to celebrate the first birthday of The Bear Grylls Adventure at the NEC in Birmingham.

"Over the last year we’ve had so many thrill seekers try out new adventures and share action-packed experiences together.

"Now it’s our turn to say thank you for all of the support and love of adventure since opening.”

The Bear Grylls Adventure opened its doors to the public in October 2018.

