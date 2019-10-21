Thrills and spills in store for Halloween at Warwick Castle - review

And Halloween is the perfect time of year to indulge those fans who love being terrified and terrorised in new ad ever more inventive days.

And what better venue than an ancient castle whose walls are packed with legends, ghost tales and gruesome historical stories . . .

Warwick Castle is a wonderful place to visit at any time of year, but at Halloween, when it becomes the Haunted castle it really does come into its own, helped by a cast of superbly talented actors who relish the challenge of dressing up as witches, ghosts, zombies and knights to being all that history in full glorious, gory reality.

A scarily-long motorway journey in torrential rain, which set the scene perfectly, we arrived at the castle and amid the pouring rain headed straight for the after-dark activities laid on for the Halloween visitors.

We were a bit too late for the last dungeon tour, but one of the guides said quite innocently: “Why not you try the new attraction ‘Dead of Knight’?"

OK we said, not entirely sure what we were letting ourselves in for and followed her into a gloomy corridor where we were suddenly alone.

But not for long. As our eyes adjusted to the darkness we could hear moans and screams and what at first seemed like mannequins suddenly revealed that they were not.

Pushing our way through blood spattered cloths hanging from the ceiling we encountered shrieking zombies and patients, who stopped short of actually touching us, but weren't afraid to get up close and personal.

The loudest scream came when a monk hidden by a huge hood suddenly appeared at my shoulder, having been stood a few metres away just a few seconds before. I think my son's arm still has my fingerprints imprinted on it.

We emerged about 15 minutes later terrified but laughing heartily at our response.

Deferring the dungeon tour until the following day and the promise of better weather, we headed to our accommodation for the night in the Knight's village.

Our lodge, nestling among the trees, was warm welcoming and well-equipped.

We walked up to the banquet hall for a hearty meal, punctuated with entertainment as Sir James fights the Black Knight with his massive sword. Yes really . . . the kids loved it!

The Castle Dungeon

The next morning brought better weather and a delicious buffet breakfast before we headed back up to the castle to experience the rest of the attractions.

It's all very different in daylight, but the Halloween theme is going strong, with witches around a steaming cauldron beckoning youngsters into their tower, junior ghost hunters seeing what spooky goings on they can detect and Paranormal Encounters, looking for supernatural activity within the castle walls.

There are performances from Dead Centre stage in the centre of the grounds getting visitors into the spirit of the occasion and regular tours of the castle, many with a ghost theme.

We tried a tour of the castle with a knowledgeable guide who told us all about the fascinating ghost stories attached to the castle and its many occupants over the centuries.

Then it was time to try the dungeon tour - a not-to-be-missed addition to any visit, if you can stomach it!

Guests are greeted by a jester, more funny peculiar than funny ha ha, and led into the darkness of the castle where we find ourselves meeting such delightful characters as the cook with a fascination for dissection, the torturer, the executioner and the judge . . . all as scary as they sound, telling their own stories about the castle’s gruesome past.

There are a few special effects which all add to the experience, and plenty of humiliation for a few lucky 'volunteers'!

If ghosts and gore are not your cup of tea, there are plenty of activities on for younger visitors and of course all the usual attractions, such as archery the Falconer's Quest and tours around the state rooms as well as walks in the grounds.

The castle really does have something for everyone.

The Haunted Castle runs until November 3.

For full details or costs, opening times and availability, visit https://www.warwick-castle.com