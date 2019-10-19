David Walliams partners with Alton Towers for new themed attraction opening next year

Details of the project, centring around the existing Cloud Cuckoo Land area of the Resort, are yet to be revealed.

But the theme park has confirmed that its ‘Merlin Magic Making’ creative team has been working with Walliams and HarperCollins Children’s Books for the past two years to develop a 'unique headline attraction' as well as bringing a number of other attractions and characters to life across the theme park and within the Resort’s hotels.

Construction work at the theme park began earlier this year and it’s also been revealed that nearly 100 specialists, from Alton Towers’ creative team and external experts in the latest theme-park technology, are working to meet the 2020 opening date.

David Walliams first shot to fame in the early 2000s with Matt Lucas in the comedy sketch show, Little Britain.

He began writing children’s books in 2008 and has since published 12 children’s novels as well as short story collections and picture books.

To date, David’s book sales exceed 33 million copies worldwide and he ended 2018 as the UK’s biggest selling author for the second year running.

“It’s a huge thrill for some of my favourite characters to be getting their own attractions at Alton Towers.” said Walliams.

“I can’t wait to experience them for myself, and from all the work that has gone in I think people are going to love it. All will be revealed next year.”

“We are delighted to be able to announce our partnership with David Walliams on what promises to be a hugely exciting addition to Alton Towers Resort in 2020,” said James Walker, marketing director at Alton Towers Resort.

“David’s books have really captured the imagination of Britain’s children and their families. So it’s a huge honour to be working with David on this fabulous collaboration for 2020, the year in which we celebrate our 40th birthday as the nation’s favourite theme park.”

