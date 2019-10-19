Cosford museum in appeal for RAF stories

Veterans, current servicemen and woman, air cadets or people with family links to the RAF are being invited to attend the event on November 2 and 3.

RAF Stories Big Weekend, which is also taking place at the RAF Museum in London as well as a number of venues around the country, is aiming to create a digital history project telling stories of people's personal connections to the RAF and the service's influences on their lives.

Jess Boydon, community engagement officer, said: "We are extremely grateful to all the participating venues for hosting one the RAF Stories Big Weekend events.

"With venue’s up and down the country taking part, it’s easier for members of the public to get involved and ensure their RAF memories are captured.

"Whether its stories about courage, love, tragedy, friendship, bravery, triumph, humour and everything in between, we hope people will find their local participating venue and take up the opportunity to share their story with us.

"Over the last two years, the RAF Museum has recorded hundreds of stories now available online for the public to view.

"By working together with other venues, the museum is able to widen its reach and together this catalogue of stories will expand and enrich peoples understanding of the RAF today.”

All stories captured over the RAF Stories Big Weekend will be uploaded to a website for audiences around the world to hear some of the recollections from former RAF personnel and their families.