Enjoy petrifying fun at West Midland Safari Park

Starting on Saturday the two-week long event includes 'potion quest', a new interactive trail where children must help Wilbert the Wizard with a spell to reunite his family.

While navigating their way around the Safari Park's Discovery Trail, guests will encounter a number of witches and wizards, who are guarding different ingredients to Wilbert's potion. Once they have collected all of the ingredients in their potion bottles, they will receive a magical sweet treat for efforts.

West Midland Safari Park's Spooky Spectacular event runs between October 19 and November 3

Rochelle Zare, head of marketing at West Midland Safari Park, said: "We are so excited for this year’s Spooky Spectacular. Not only will guests be able to see our incredible animals enjoying the Halloween season on safari, but they will also be able to interact with our resident family of witches and wizards, ‘The Grimleys’.

“As dusk falls across the Safari Park, we hope lots of families are able to join in the Halloween fun and help head wizard, Wilbert, in his quest to find all the hidden ingredients across the Park’s Discovery Trail.

West Midland Safari Park's Spooky Spectacular event runs between October 19 and November 3

"Guests can check the Park’s website to find out when they will catch our witches and wizards, as well as finding out what other spooky happenings are taking place at West Midland Safari Park."

As part of the Spooky Spectacular, the Safari Park has been decorated with more than 600 pumpkins and 100 scarecrows – which are illuminated after dark during the extended opening hours on weekends and half-term.

West Midland Safari Park's Spooky Spectacular event runs between October 19 and November 3

Spooky Spectacular runs between October 19 and November 3. For more information, visit www.wmsp.co.uk or call 01299 402114.