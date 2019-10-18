To say thank you for the support over the last year, the first-of-its-kind adventure attraction is giving back to the community by offering Brummies 50 per cent off activities, including target archery, indoor climbing, high ropes, iFly indoor skydiving, snorkelling and indoor shooting.

From today until Sunday, The Bear Grylls Adventure will also take to the streets of Birmingham to give away extreme party favours, including lollipops infused with freeze-dried crickets, Buffalo worms and mealworms.

Birmingham's Bear Grylls Adventure celebrates first anniversary with ticket offers

Commenting on the first birthday celebration, Bear Grylls said: “I’m so excited to celebrate the first birthday of The Bear Grylls Adventure at the NEC in Birmingham.

"Over the last year we’ve had so many thrill seekers try out new adventures and share action-packed experiences together.

"Now it’s our turn to say thank you for all of the support and love of adventure since opening.”

The Bear Grylls Adventure opened its doors to the public in October 2018.

