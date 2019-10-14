Advertising
B&B is named as best in Wales
A bed and breakfast in Powys has been named the best in Wales less than six months after opening.
The Sunday Times Best Places to Stay voted The Royston in Llanbrynmair as the top place to stay in the whole of the country.
After a six-figure, three-year refurbishment, the B&B was reopened by owners Clive and Rob in May this year.
The hotel celebrated with an announcement on its Facebook page which received more than 170 reactions.
It said: "To have won this after only being open for 5 months makes all the hard work worth it.
"A big thank you to all our amazing guests for visiting, reviewing and recommending us."
