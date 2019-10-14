Menu

B&B is named as best in Wales

By Rory Smith | Mid Wales | Attractions | Published:

A bed and breakfast in Powys has been named the best in Wales less than six months after opening.

The Royston in Llanbrynmair. Photo: The Royston/Facebook.

The Sunday Times Best Places to Stay voted The Royston in Llanbrynmair as the top place to stay in the whole of the country.

After a six-figure, three-year refurbishment, the B&B was reopened by owners Clive and Rob in May this year.

The hotel celebrated with an announcement on its Facebook page which received more than 170 reactions.

It said: "To have won this after only being open for 5 months makes all the hard work worth it.

"A big thank you to all our amazing guests for visiting, reviewing and recommending us."

