Antiques to be valued at special event to celebrate town hall refurb

Destination Montgomery have organised its first Antiques and Collectables Valuation Day this month as a way to mark the opening of Montgomery Town Hall after refurbishment.

People can bring along items to be valued by experts Maryanne Lineker-Mobberley, Joseph Trinder and James Forster from Halls Auctioneers in Shrewsbury.

Sarah Gilder, Development Officer at Destination Montgomery, said: “Montgomery Town Hall is a wonderful example of Georgian architecture and has recently been beautifully renovated, including the large ballroom which is now decorated with a period colour scheme.

"We’re really excited to bring this event to the Town Hall, and keen to showcase how the building can be used for a wide variety of occasions.”

Maryanne Lineker-Mobberley valuing an item

Maryanne Lineker-Mobberley, antiques expert, said: “It’s lovely to have been invited to run this event in aid of the Town Hall.

"We’re looking forward to seeing all the work that has been done to renovate it as well as all the items people bring in.

"Even if all the pieces are not especially valuable, I’m sure we’ll come across some fascinating local objects.”

There are no restrictions on items visitors can bring, as long as they are portable. For example, jewellery, paintings, toys, furniture and any other curiosities.

Visitors are asked to contribute £1 per valuation, which will go towards the upkeep of the hall. Refreshments will be provided.