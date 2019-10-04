Historic hall transformed into haunted house for Halloween

Fright Nights: Aston Alive! is a new ghost story on October 25 and 26. The one-hour experience will see visitors exploring the mysterious grand mansion at night.

Tickets cost £12 for adults and £6 for children. This event is suitable for families with children over the age of eight, but this is a scare event and there will be jump-scares, creepy characters, darkness, and some of the content will be a bit gruesome.

For even more scares book up Aston Hall Late: Ghostly Encounters on Sunday, October 27. This event will take visitors on a theatrical ghost tour of this haunted mansion where they can encounter the unexpected as they learn about the hall’s intriguing past.

Tours take place at 5.30pm, 7pm and 8.30pm and last approximately one hour. Tickets cost £11.50 and the event is not suitable for under 12s.

Kimberley Biddle, museum team manager at Aston Hall, said: “We’re going all out this Halloween with two new interactive ghost experiences that will send shivers down the spines of those who dare to visit.

“Visitors are encouraged to book early for these fabulously fearsome events. As well as guaranteeing a few scares, every ticket purchased goes towards supporting Birmingham Museums to keep magnificent historic buildings like Aston Hall thriving.”

Children can join in the Halloween fun too, with family friendly ghost tours on Wednesday, October 30 and Aston Halloween on Thursday, October 31, which will see the hall transformed into a haunted mansion.

More information on all events can be found at can be found at www.birminghammuseums.org.uk/aston/category/halloween-at-aston-hall