Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery reveals new season

Showcasing pieces from Birmingham’s costume collection, Dressed to the Nines opens on Saturday, December 7.

The exhibition is about dressing up and going out from 1850 to the present day, displaying a selection of garments, accessories and works of art, many of which have never been on display before.

Also opening on December 7 is Birmingham Revolutions – Power to the People.

This exhibition is a chance to discover the different voices and ideas that have contributed to the fight for a better Birmingham, from the Priestley Riots of 1791 all the way through to the LGBTQ+ campaigns of today.

The exhibition aims to show the different ways in which a person can protest and campaign, what we can learn from past protests, and show everything we as a city have achieved so far.

Audio guides have launched at BMAG to transform the way visitors explore the galleries.

Visitors can choose from an audio guide tour which explores some of the highlights from the collection, available now for £3.

Currently available in English, and available in French, Spanish, Italian, Dutch, German and Chinese, the guides will launch on Saturday, October 12.

Visitors can take an alternative tour of the museum with the Be Mindful audio guide for 30 minutes of self-care.

This tour launches on Saturday, October 5 as part of Be Well at BMAG, a day of activities and sessions which focus on making space for wellbeing through creativity. The day is taking place as part of Birmingham's BEDLAM Festival of arts and mental health.

As part of the nationwide celebration of Black History, arts and culture, on Saturday, October 12, the venue is hosting a day of storytelling, poetry and music celebrating and exploring the experiences and resilience of African people as they have journeyed to the Caribbean and the UK.

One One Coco Full Basket, named after a Caribbean proverb, is a free event in partnership with Black and Gold, Wellbeing 24/7 and The Red Earth Collective.

Fierce Festival is back celebrating international art, performance and experience. The venue will host a free opening event on Wednesday, October 16, with performances around the museum, DJs and drinks, all hosted by local drag queen Ginny Lemon.

For Halloween, BMAG is hosting a Monster Party on Wednesday, October 30, complete with music, dancing, ghoulish games and prizes.

The party runs 1.45pm to 3.30pm, with a separate relaxed session from 11am to 1pm with reduced numbers, lower lighting and music levels for visitors with sensory or special needs.

Visitors can explore the museum and gallery at night as part of the Edwardian Tearooms Late: Museums at Night Festival with Hidden Spaces on Saturday, November 2.

This exclusive after-hours event includes dinner and live music in the Edwardian Tearooms, and a chance to explore the museum by torch light while listening to ghost stories.

Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery will be getting in the festive spirit for Christmas with a series of festive events, including visits from Santa Claus as well as a Christmas Sing-along on Friday, December 20.

For more information and the full programme of events, click here.