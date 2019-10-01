RAF Museum Cosford up for national education award

RAF Museum Cosford site has been shortlisted in the ‘Best Venue for STEM Learning’ (Science, Technology Engineering and Maths) category of the 2019/2020 School Travel Awards.

The School Travel Awards shine a spotlight on the people and companies behind inspiring school trips.

Nominations and votes are made by teachers, with those receiving the most votes making it through to the finals.

RAF Museum Cosford, head of access and learning Julie Brierley said: “Being nominated by the teachers of students we engage with and reaching the finals in the Best Venue for STEM category, reassures us the learning programme we deliver is making an impact.

"Whether it’s engaging young people with basic science principles or delivering our Summer Time Advanced Aerospace Residency (STAAR) programme, the RAF Museum collection and inspiring spaces like our VC10 classroom are at the heart of what we do. We work with some incredible partners to deliver unique events, bringing together some of the best minds and resources in aerospace and STEM.

"We’re always looking for new and innovative ways to keep young people up to date with new RAF technologies, without forgetting the past innovations that are all part of the RAF Story.”

The winners will be announced at the School Travel Awards lunch and ceremony, held at the Royal Garden Hotel, London, on Friday, November 15.