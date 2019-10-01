Families invited to mark 50 years since end of mining at Severn Valley Country Park

The park, at Alveley near Bridgnorth, will be hosting the Pit at the Park event from 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

Throughout the day there will be Landy Train rides, pony rides, coal shovelling competitions, self-led activity trails – including one which is part of the Unlocking the Severn project, geology themed craft activities, and a drop-in memory sharing station.

The park’s newly refurbished visitor centre will be officially open and from there people will also be able to purchase £5 return Severn Valley Railway tickets to travel between the Country Park Halt and Highley Station, including entrance to The Engine House, where a Highley Mining Company wagon is on display.

Scheduled activities include free pond-dipping sessions, rock & fossil hunts, a performance from Highley Colliery Band, the showing of a short film, and the unveiling of a new sculpture dedicated to those who work at Highley and Alveley Collieries.

Organisers say there will be a small charge for some activities.

For more information, or to book onto the rock and fossil hunts, call 01746 781192.