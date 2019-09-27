Menu

Weekend of walking events for enthusiasts

By Charlotte Bentley | Mid Wales

A town’s walking festival will offer a variety of walks to celebrate their natural surroundings.

Montgomery Town Hill

The Montgomery Walking Festival will be held on Friday, October 4 to Sunday, October 6, and will encourage people to walk the panoramic hills and lowland Marches of the area.

Booking is essential for the walks and there is no charge but numbers are limited.

A short walk on Friday, October 4 is available for anyone to join, and booking is not required.

The three-mile walk will take in the Montgomery Town Hill and is described as relatively gradual.

Other walks include a 19-mile, 14-mile, 11-mile and five-mile walk on Saturday and a 14 and seven-mile walk on Sunday.

Booking and further details about the festival can be found at www.montgomerywalkingfestival.co.uk.

Following the walks on Saturday, a festival supper will be held at the activity centre in Montgomery. Walkers and non-walkers are invited to enjoy a two course meal as they are entertained by local talent, Côr Trefaldwyn and Monty Folk.

All proceeds will go to the Walkers are Welcome organisation to keep open the local footpaths and print the popular Montgomery Trails leaflets.

Tickets are £8 and must be reserved in advance. Call 01686 669730 to book a place.

Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

