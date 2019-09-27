Illuminated trails and winter walks this festive season at Weston Park

Festive Weston will take place each evening from December 13 until December 21, combining a colourful illuminated winter walk under the stars and a pop up courtyard festival.

The illuminated trail will take walkers through ancient trees and landmarks like Paine’s Bridge and the stone arbour.

Bosses said visitors thoroughly enjoyed the event when it first ran last year, and this year would prove to be bigger.

Winter warmers and food will also be available at the stables courtyard. A selection of local producers will also offer gift ideas as part of a pop up festive market.

Tickets must be bought in advance and cost £9 per person, with those under four entering for free. A family ticket for two adults and two children aged from four to 14 is also available for £30. An additional booking fee will be charged.