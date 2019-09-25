Now avid fans can try to escape the Peaky Blinders at Birmingham's Escape Live

The escape experiences have opened at Birmingham's Escape Live this week.

The Raid, which has an age limit of 13 and above and Double Cross which has an age limit of 18 and above, have been created with the BBC show's storylines in mind. In addition, and as part of the redevelopment, the new Escape Live Birmingham will have a new breakout area with licensed bar, designed with 1920s decor, reminiscent of the era.

Jas Sodhi, managing director of Escape Live, said: "We are really looking forward to getting the doors open to our new establishment and the Peaky Blinders escape rooms. A lot of work has gone into making both rooms as authentic to the show as possible and we are looking forward to both Peaky Blinders fans and escape room enthusiasts getting into the rooms and experiencing it for themselves.

"With the last episode of series five of Peaky Blinders just aired, we wanted to make sure that we could bring the experiences to Birmingham first of all but we do have plans to roll out these Peaky Blinders rooms across the UK so that all fans get to experience being part of the Shelby clan.”

For more information, visit www.escapelive.co.uk.